DDP Compares Rhea Ripley To Chyna, Praises Dominik Mysterio’s Work

Diamond Dallas Page is enjoying the work of the Judgment Day’s members, particularly Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio. DDP spoke with Inside the Ropes recently and compared Ripley to Chyna, while praising Mysterio for his work as part of the faction. You can check out the highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On Rhea Ripley: “You know, Rhea, she reminds me of another Chyna ’cause she can go out there and beat guys, and I’m going to believe it because she’s that good.”

On Dominik Mysterio: “He was thrown into this [The Judgment Day storyline.] He’s down at the Performance Center all the time, working and working and working, ’cause who the hell goes to the top spot and is that green? But, they cover it up and they hide it … but, he’s doing so good. If I was booking, I would have him winning every f**king week ’cause the people would lose their minds, they’d be so pissed off.”