WWE News: Diamond Dallas Page Confirms Why He Was At Raw, Ric Flair Teaming With YouTube Star, Printable CW Title Brackets

– Diamond Dallas Page has confirmed that he was at Raw to film content for the upcoming Randy Savage DVD. DDP posted to Twitter noting that he, Bayley, Corey Graves and Sean Mooney shot footage at this week’s episode for the Randy Savage Unreleased: The Unseen Matches of the Macho Man set:

– Ric Flair posted the following video, teasing content that he did with YouTube star Anwar Jibawi:

– WWE has released a printable bracket for the WWE Cruiserweight Championship Tournament. You can download it at the link.