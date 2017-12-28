Diamond Dallas Page Discusses the Possibility of Vince McMahon Getting Back Into Football

– Diamond Dallas Page spoke with CBS Sports for a new interview, discussing Vince McMahon possibly getting back into football and more.

On Vince McMahon possibly getting back into football: “McMahon has always been a visionary. But, again, they’re a multi-billion dollar company, and it really comes down to the talent. So I don’t know how you do that. But if he’s got a plan … I’m sure he’s got a plan, because … the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again, and expecting a different result. Some of my biggest victories have come directly after some of my biggest failures. If McMahon is going back into football again, then he’s got some master plan.”

On helping Justin Credible with his addiction relapse: “I literally talked to him this morning. He’s on Twitter, we DM each other, I was like, ‘dude, give me a call.’ We talked for about 20 minutes. One of the things I said about Jake, when I inducted him in the Hall of Fame, is that you can never underestimate the power you give someone by believing in them. Sometimes it takes someone that they really look up to. PJ and I have always had that relationship where I know he’s looked up to me. He knows if I say I’m going to do something, I do it. There’s no b-s’ing around. If I’m going to work with someone, I expect you to put the work in. Then, if I put the work in to help you, you feel like, ‘I don’t want to let him down.’ My first message back to him is don’t worry about me. Once you know that, you actually, and really do care, not just call once, I’ve talked to PJ every day. We’ve texted a couple times a day. I started him on the program and told him there’s light at the end of this tunnel. I told him that, when he did the program, he got unbelievable results and got in great shape. But now he’s in lousy shape again. So, I said, ‘Let’s just journey it, bro. Let’s document it. Let’s let people know what you’re doing.’ It’s my thing, I said you should go out there, because everybody’s talking, and they’ve seen the video of you being a mess. Go [make another video] and say whatever you feel. I didn’t tell him to apologize. I told him to say what he feels, and today’s day one. He did it, and he got a really great response. Ninety-nine percent of it was an amazing response, and you focus on the positives. I told him if he gets to work doing the program five days a week, we’ll talk every day or a minimum of every other day. I told him, if he gets on track for a month, then I’ll bring you down here, and we’ll work together, and I’ll start to really treat him this time. I’ll actually teach him how to teach what I do.”

On if he would make another Royal Rumble appearance: “If they call me, I’ll be there. But if I never get in the ring again, I am so happy to have had the run I had. Didn’t really have the greatest run when I first got to the WWE, but the last five years were unbelievable. They let me come out in the Rumble a couple of years back and drop a bunch of diamond cutters. It blew the roof off.”