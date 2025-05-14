Diamond Dallas Page Says Gunther Would Be A Great Heel In Any Era

Diamond Dallas Page is a big believer in Gunther and says the WWE star would have been a great heel in any era. DDP spoke with Casino Beats for a new interview and during the conversation, which was held before Backlash, he spoke about the former World Heavyweight Champion’s match with Pat McAfee.

“Sometimes you gotta give the people what they want,” DDP said. ” You gotta give ’em what they want and Jey Uso they wanted, and Gunther is one of the best heels. He can go in any and every era, he would be one of the best heels and could be hell of a babyface at some point for sure.”

He continued, “But you could see a Pat McAfee, this is one of these cats that gets to live the dream, loves wrestling, maybe the biggest star on ESPN right now. If he’s not, I’m surprised. Steven A, you know, he is a pretty big star too, but frigging Pat man, he controls his own deal and then he gets to work occasionally. He loves and respects the business too. So that’s super cool. I’ll be really interested in some of the matches that they called out.”

Gunther defeated McAfee at Saturday’s PPV.