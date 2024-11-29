Diamond Dallas Page Recalls Helping AJ Styles With His Back Issues In 2016

Diamond Dallas Page recently looked back on helping AJ Styles recover from back issues when Styles joined WWE in 2016. DDP is known for his DDP Yoga program, and he revealed on Busted Open Radio that he put it to work helping Styles when he was dealing with back pain as he came into WWE. You can see highlights below (via Wrestling Inc):

On being contacted by Chris Jericho to help Styles: “AJ is such a cool dude, but his back was really bad. [Chris] Jericho got in touch with me and he said, ‘[Styles is] coming in, and his back is killing him.’ I pick up a phone and go, ‘AJ, you’re 30 minutes from me, get your ass down to the [DDP Yoga] Performance Center [laughs], and he came, he did it, and he did it so much.”

on working with Styles on the program: “I said, ‘I got a room for you right on the beach for you and your wife.’ He goes, ‘Well you know D, I got kids.’ I go, ‘Yeah, I met the twins.’ He goes, ‘Actually, I got four.’ I said, ‘Bring them all.’ I said, ‘If your wife wants to come, bro, you ain’t gotta hang out with me the whole time. We’ll just get a couple little things done, and then (you) enjoy the beach with your wife.'”