DDP Is Surprised WWE Released Dakota Kai, Says AEW Should Sign Her

DDP was surprised that WWE released Dakota Kai, and says he’d sign her to AEW if he was Tony Khan. Page spoke with SportsKeeda for a new interview and you can see some highlights below:

On WWE releasing Kai: “I was surprised they [WWE] got rid of Dakota. She’s good-looking, her work is really good, I was expecting to see her up there, but she never got that shot. If I was Tony Khan, I’d pick her ass up. They have some good talent there with the women now. WWE’s women’s talent is off the charts. Most of the girls are better than the guys.”

On AEW potentially signing her: “If I was Tony, I’d pick her up. But it’s a different world now bro.”

Kai is currently on a 30-day no compete clause that is believed to end on May 30th.