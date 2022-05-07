wrestling / News
DDP Is Surprised WWE Released Dakota Kai, Says AEW Should Sign Her
May 6, 2022 | Posted by
DDP was surprised that WWE released Dakota Kai, and says he’d sign her to AEW if he was Tony Khan. Page spoke with SportsKeeda for a new interview and you can see some highlights below:
On WWE releasing Kai: “I was surprised they [WWE] got rid of Dakota. She’s good-looking, her work is really good, I was expecting to see her up there, but she never got that shot. If I was Tony Khan, I’d pick her ass up. They have some good talent there with the women now. WWE’s women’s talent is off the charts. Most of the girls are better than the guys.”
On AEW potentially signing her: “If I was Tony, I’d pick her up. But it’s a different world now bro.”
Kai is currently on a 30-day no compete clause that is believed to end on May 30th.
More Trending Stories
- Maria Kanellis On Roxanne Perez Having Potential To Reach Becky Lynch’s Level In WWE, Perez’s Work In ROH
- The Miz On Chad Gable’s Character Transformation, Gable Having Potential As Main Event Star In WWE
- Mike Chioda Reveals Why Rey Mysterio vs. Samoa Joe at WrestleMania 35 Was Cut Short at Last Minute
- Tony Khan Responds to Fan Suggestion for AEW Dynamite Lighting Change