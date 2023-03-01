Diamond Dallas Page Says Jake Roberts Is ‘Living His Best Life’ These Days

Jake Roberts has turned his life around with the help of Diamond Dallas Page, and DDP recently talked about how far Roberts has come in his recovery. Page spoke with WrestleRant for a new interview and during it he talked about how far Roberts has come in his recovery from his addiction issues, noting that his fellow WWE Hall of Famer is “living his best life.” You can check out some highlights below:

On Roberts’ lowest point: “He was so far gone, it got to a point where I would say to him, ‘Jake, we’ve got to start to try to fix this. When you’re about to say something, I don’t care what it is; say the opposite.’ It was that bad.”

On Roberts’ progress on his recovery: “If you could have told me that Jake is like — he’s like, eight weeks away from turning 68, and he’s living his best life. It has been, for the last five years. And every year, he’s made more money. Every year he’s had more time with his kids. Every year he takes more time for Jake.”

