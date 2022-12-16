Diamond Dallas Page On If He’d Have a Last Match, Says Randy Orton DM’d Him After Ric Flair’s Last Match

Diamond Dallas Page isn’t too keen on having one last match, as he doesn’t think he could top his most recent one. Page’s last match was at AEW Dynamite Bash at the Beach in January of 2020, though he’s made some appearances since including an appearance at Ric Flair’s Last Match. Speaking with Josh Wildling, DDP weighed in on having an “official” retirement match and more; you can check out some highlights below (per Fightful):

On whether he’d do an official last match: “Cody (Rhodes) asked me right after we got done (following AEW match), because it was such a huge success for the ratings, everything came off perfectly. He said, ‘would you consider, one more time?’ I said, ‘How do you top that?’ I was managing in the AWA and we had a feud with the Guerreros. There is a picture, it’s out there somewhere, it’s a picture of Mando Guerrero running at the turnbuckle, run up the turnbuckle, and eject. I don’t know that he’s coming down on us. I’m like, ‘Oh my God.’ That was one of my first days in professional wrestling as a manager. That [AEW bout] would be the last thing I do, and it becomes part of my reel. I don’t know how I could ever top that.

On Orton contacting him after his appearance at Ric Flair’s Last Natch: “I did Flair’s thing, I did the thing with Matt Cardona, hit him with the diamond cutter, and it got a huge pop. I got a DM from Randy Orton. He’s always been my guy, he’s one of the greatest of all time. He should be on Mount Rushmore, he’s that good. He said, ‘I heard you said some things about me, thank you so much for the accolades. Saw that diamond cutter at Flair’s final match. I immediately googled your age and thought to myself bravo that you could still look as good as you do and be able to do what you do and still be healthy.’ Then he said, ‘the money is number one,’ and we started laughing.”