Diamond Dallas Page Raising Money For Injured Police Officer
Diamond Dallas Page is trying to aid a police officer who was injured during a pursuit last year, hosting a fundraiser for him. LawOfficer.com reports that DDP is hosting the fundraiser in honor of Carrolton, Georgia officer Rob Holloway. Holloway and two other officers were shot during the May 2020 pursuit.
The fundraiser involves DDP selling a shirt that reads “Unstoppable” with Holloway’s badge number on it, with 100% of proceeds going to help Holloway recover from his injuries. You can get the shirt here.
“Rob is a true American hero who put his life on the line to keep the rest of us safe,” Page said. “Now it’s time for us to return the favor.”
The fundraiser page reads:
“Rob Holloway is unstoppable. While on duty as a Carrollton City Police Officer, he was involved in a high-speed car chase and shooting that ended with Rob suffering a massive injury to his head. Against all odds, he survived.
Rob is a true American hero who put his life on the line to keep the rest of us safe. Now it’s time for us to return the favor. That’s why we’ve created a one-of-a-kind “Badge 229″ shirt in honor of Rob with 100% of proceeds going to help Rob and his family. This shirt is only available for two weeks so get your quick and support a true American hero.”
