Diamond Dallas Page Believes Randy Orton Is the Most Underrated Star Ever

Diamond Dallas Page is a big fan of Randy Orton, dubbing him the most superstar of all time. DDP weighed in on the Legend Killer in an appearance on Drinks With Johnny, praising Orton’s evolution of his Diamond Cutter into the RKO. You can see highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On Orton’s RKO: “I love Randy Orton, and I love the fact that he took it to a different level. He did versions of the s**t that I could never do that he did. I think Randy Orton is, how do I even want to say this, the most underrated mega superstar of all time.”

On Orton’s talent: “Randy is so proven that first of all he looks unbelievable and he’s healthy as hell, and that surgery I guess really worked well for him … I’m a huge mark for him as far as everything. From the look, the size, the talk, the work, the aggressiveness, the intensity. I mean like I say, he’s the most underrated superstar of all time. I mean Randy Orton very well could be on freaking Mount Rushmore.”