Diamond Dallas Page Recalls Mending Fences With Ric Flair

Diamond Dallas Page recently discussed how he mended fences with Ric Flair back in 2008 after Flair retired from WWE. Speaking on the latest DDP Snakepit podcast, Page recalled how he repaired his relationship with his fellow WWE Hall of Famer after years of tension between them, and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On mending fences with Flair: “I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention this because there’s been things people can find me saying stuff about Ric, and Ric saying stuff about me, you know, we had our stuff. The first time WWE gave him a beautiful sendoff, dropped the balloons, that was Monday, that following weekend we were gonna be at an autograph session, and this is how Ric Flair and I connected as brothers.”

On his conversation with Flair: “It started that weekend. I knew what I wanted to do, what I wanted to say, and he came in the green room and got swamped like he always does. But eventually, people move out, and it’s just me and Ric and he was like ‘Hey, Diamond!’ and I was like ‘Hey Ric, I gotta talk to ya for a sec.’ He’s like ‘absolutely!’

“So we go off to the side and I say ‘you know Ric, I know we’ve had heat on and off over the years’ and he’s like ‘aw don’t worry about it,’ and I’m like ‘I’m not worried about it, I want to fix it. I know I said some s–t and I know you said some s**t.’ I go ‘Man,’ I go, ‘I just want to fix it,’ I go ‘I’d love to start all over again.’ I said, ‘I love Ric Flair. I don’t want to feel this way about you. I don’t want you to feel this way about me.’ I said ‘I’m Diamond Dallas Page’ and I put my hand out. And he popped. And he gave me a hug, and a kiss on the forehead, and ‘god bless you brother.’ From then on, we’re building a relationship and I’m super excited to be there. It’s gonna be fun. Everyone’s gonna have a good time from the roast on out.”