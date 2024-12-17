Diamond Dallas Page Has a Lot Of Respect For CM Punk, Recalls SummerSlam Interaction

Diamond Dallas Page is a fan of CM Punk’s, recently recalling an interaction he had with the WWE star at SummerSlam 2024. DDP spoke about his respect for Punk during his appearance on Insight With Chris Van Vliet, noting that Punk was great to him backstage at the PPV this past summer.

“For me, I’m a fan of CM Punk and everything about his whole Punk-ism, you know?,” Page said (per Wrestling Inc). “Just how he connects with the people and is so over. When he saw me, he literally came up, gave me a hug, and said, ‘Hey man, just want to welcome you in and thank you for paving the way.'”

He continued, “That was super cool of Punk. I already had a lot of respect for him, but that moment really meant a lot to me.”

DDP was in attendance at WWE Bad Blood and signed a Legends contract with the company.