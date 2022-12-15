Diamond Dallas Page Says Resurrection of Jake the Snake Movie Has Been Discussed

Diamond Dallas Page has revealed that he’s been approached about a feature film take on The Resurrection of Jake the Snake. The WWE Hall of Famer spoke with CS.net for a new interview promoting his new film High Heat and revealed that a narrative film based on the 2014 documentary about Jake Roberts could be on the way.

“What I’ve been working was one of my own projects,” DDP said. “If anybody has ever seen the The Resurrection of Jake the Snake, in 2014, we released that. That’s a documentary that’s [got] a lot of power to it. Recently, I’ve been approached about making that a movie — a scripted movie that’ll end up on a big screen, and they love the story. So that’s something I’m super excited about.”

The documentary centered on Jake Roberts and his his recovery from addiction as well as his phsyical rehab, as led by Page. It debuted at the Sundance Film Festival in 2015 and hit several other film festivals that year.