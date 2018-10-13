Diamond Dallas Page Says David Arquette Is Trying To Get Respect From Fans

In an interview with TMZ Sports (via Wrestling Inc), Diamond Dallas Page spoke about David Arquette’s return to wrestling and said that the actor is trying to win respect from fans.

He said: “It was stupid to [put the title on David], but the fans reacted in a way where they were furious. David [Arquette] loves professional wrestling and he gets vilified over the last 20 years, it never stops, because they put the World Title on him. I don’t want to spoil this for anybody but wrestling, sports entertainment, is ‘pre-determined.’ The bottom line is it was a storyline. The fans who were really mad there’s not one of them – if they were given the opportunity – who wouldn’t have done it! He wanted to at least get some kind of respect back and I said, ‘Dude, go pay your dues’. I gave him some insight of where to go, I said, ‘You gotta put the work in. You want to get respect from our fans? You gotta go put the work in.’ This isn’t going to be his life work. He isn’t trying to get to the WWE. He’s just trying to get out there, work, have some fun, and get some respect from the fans. And it has been working.”