Diamond Dallas Page Says Eric Bischoff and WWE Likely Didn’t Mesh

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Diamond Dallas Page spoke about Eric Bischoff’s exit from WWE as the executive director of Smackdown, and why he thinks it didn’t work. Here are highlights:

On Eric Bischoff leaving the WWE: “I think maybe the style up there didn’t mesh. When you’re up there in that spot, it’s like being a manager for the Yankees. They’re gonna give you a shot and if things don’t work out, then onto the next. But there’s nobody I’ve seen in my life who lands on their feet as well as Eric Bischoff. I’ve been proud to call him one of my close friends forever. If he’s not a Hall of Famer then I really don’t know who is because that cat changed the business. He changed it in a way that there weren’t 37 different wrestling companies, there was one that was Goliath and one that was a little bigger than David. Then before you knew it, for 83 weeks he turned WCW into Goliath.”

On a DDPY special for veterans: “Anybody who goes to DDPY.com, you’ve got seven days free on the app. Or if you’re old school you can get the DVDs. Right now it’s 20 percent off on everything. I never go more than 30 percent ever, and that’s the Christmas time, but if you’re a veteran it is always 50 percent off on the DVDs and the app. You just have to go through, fill out a form, get you checked out and you get clicked off and you get 50 percent off.”