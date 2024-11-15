Diamond Dallas Page Shoots Down Notion Of Another Match, Recalls Pitching Feud With The Rock

Diamond Dallas Page says he’s not looking for another match, though he may still have a couple Diamond Cutters in him. DDP spoke with Metro for a new interview promoting the new WWE 2K24 DLC pack that he’s in, and you can see a few highlights below:

On the possibility of another match: “My life is so full I don’t have time for any of that. I’m five months from 69 years young. My body – I’m still a Ferrari. I just got nine or 98,000 miles on me [laughs]. So you know, are there a couple of Diamond Cutters in me? Yeah – and if they ever need it, I’m there. But as far as match, I’m good.”

On feeling closer to WWE now than during his active career: “I never did feel part of the team, because I was WCW and came in, and it was a whole different feel,’ he recalled, before things shifted with documentaries retelling the history of the promotion. Going in the Hall of Fame was huge, and it broke down a lot of those walls and barriers, and I still didn’t feel like I was family until these last couple of pay-per-views,’ he admitted. ‘And I think Triple H has everything to do with that. He wants the legends to be recognised for paving the way.”

On pitching a feud with The Rock when he came in: “I wanted to do People’s Champion versus People’s Champion. That would have been insane money… I was almost at the door, I heard The Rock, and he said, “Hey Diamond.” Now he’s been Dwayne Johnson the whole time I’m talking to him, all of a sudden, here comes The Rock. He said, “You know Diamond, there’s only one People’s Champion”. And Big Show was like, ‘Ohhh”, and I just dead panned him. And then I finally said, “You know, Rock, you’re right, and you my friend, you’re looking at him. I took off, the eyebrow came up … That’s one of the the main matches I wish I could have had. But to be perfectly honest, if I get that match, my whole life goes in a different direction.’

On his text exchange with Triple H after being backstage at Bad Blood: “I literally text Triple H, “Thank you for today, blah, blah, blah”. And he said, “Hey, man, you are part of the family, and you’re a big part of it, and we’re real proud to have you on. So now, getting back into the game as well is a really big deal.”