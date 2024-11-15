wrestling / News
Diamond Dallas Page Shoots Down Notion Of Another Match, Recalls Pitching Feud With The Rock
Diamond Dallas Page says he’s not looking for another match, though he may still have a couple Diamond Cutters in him. DDP spoke with Metro for a new interview promoting the new WWE 2K24 DLC pack that he’s in, and you can see a few highlights below:
On the possibility of another match: “My life is so full I don’t have time for any of that. I’m five months from 69 years young. My body – I’m still a Ferrari. I just got nine or 98,000 miles on me [laughs]. So you know, are there a couple of Diamond Cutters in me? Yeah – and if they ever need it, I’m there. But as far as match, I’m good.”
On feeling closer to WWE now than during his active career: “I never did feel part of the team, because I was WCW and came in, and it was a whole different feel,’ he recalled, before things shifted with documentaries retelling the history of the promotion. Going in the Hall of Fame was huge, and it broke down a lot of those walls and barriers, and I still didn’t feel like I was family until these last couple of pay-per-views,’ he admitted. ‘And I think Triple H has everything to do with that. He wants the legends to be recognised for paving the way.”
On pitching a feud with The Rock when he came in: “I wanted to do People’s Champion versus People’s Champion. That would have been insane money… I was almost at the door, I heard The Rock, and he said, “Hey Diamond.” Now he’s been Dwayne Johnson the whole time I’m talking to him, all of a sudden, here comes The Rock. He said, “You know Diamond, there’s only one People’s Champion”. And Big Show was like, ‘Ohhh”, and I just dead panned him. And then I finally said, “You know, Rock, you’re right, and you my friend, you’re looking at him. I took off, the eyebrow came up … That’s one of the the main matches I wish I could have had. But to be perfectly honest, if I get that match, my whole life goes in a different direction.’
On his text exchange with Triple H after being backstage at Bad Blood: “I literally text Triple H, “Thank you for today, blah, blah, blah”. And he said, “Hey, man, you are part of the family, and you’re a big part of it, and we’re real proud to have you on. So now, getting back into the game as well is a really big deal.”