Diamond Dallas Page Talks Wednesday Night War

– Diamond Dallas Page recently spoke to the Atlanta Journal Constitutional about the upcoming Wednesday Night War between AEW and NXT. Here’s what he had to say.

“Hell yeah, everybody always wants war. We don’t want anybody to get killed, but they want war. When there’s no competition, things (and) fans get dull. When wrestling really works is when you blur the lines and reality — you don’t know what is reality.”

Page appeared at AEW All Out, accompanying Cody Rhodes to the ring for his match against Shawn Spears.