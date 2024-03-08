Diamond Dallas Page Says Tommy Dreamer Should Induct Paul Heyman Into WWE Hall Of Fame

Diamond Dallas Page has shared his thoughts on who should induct Paul Heyman into WWE Hall Of Fame. Heyman was announced on Monday as a member of the 2024 Hall of Fame class, and Page said on Busted Open Radio that he believes Tommy Dreamer should do the induction.

“Tommy Dreamer,” DDP said (per Wrestling Inc). “To me, there’s no other choice because of the history that they had, but there are other people. I always will think of Tommy and Paul and Raven, and Sandman and Sheik and RVD and all those guys.”

He continued, “Stone Cold Steve Austin started creating Stone Cold not knowing it yet in ECW… The reason why I’m sitting here partially is because of Paul Heyman.”