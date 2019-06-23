Diamond Dallas Page On Why He Won’t Sign With AEW, Whether They’re Competition For WWE

– Diamond Dallas Page spoke with Bill Apter for a new interview discussing his friendship with Cody, why he won’t sign with AEW and more. The video and highlights are below:

On his friendship with Dusty and Cody: “Cody and I — without Dusty Rhodes, there is no Diamond Dallas Page. He took me under his wing, he was [my] brother, my mentor, my friend, my trusted colleague. When he passed, Cody called me and he said, ‘Dusty wanted to make sure you knew that he had five friends.’ Five friends, he counted on one hand. He said, ‘Some guys were on that list, and some guys came back on that list.’ And he told Cody that ‘Dallas was never off that list.’ So that was a huge honor, and I heard it before from him, but for it to come from Cody. I’ve known Cody, I’ve been mentoring Cody since he was like 11 years old. I flew in for both his state championships from LA to here.”

On helping Cody out with advice: “I love the WWE. They’ve been good to me. It wasn’t so great when I first entered [the company], but that was business. It wasn’t me personally. They’ve been very good to me since then and inducted me into the Hall Of Fame, let me induct Jake [Roberts], bringing me into [Raw 1000], they play me into stuff, which I love. But also like, I’m not signed with AEW because, I don’t think I’ll ever do it no matter what happens, because I like being the guy that Cody can talk to that has no agenda. Like, ‘Here’s my opinion, if you want it.’ And most times he does, and sometimes he takes it and sometimes he doesn’t. It’s just like we’ve been doing since he was a kid.”

On whether AEW will be competition for WWE: “I don’t even think they’re in the same — I think it’s a whole different thing. It’s a whole different thing. Do I think some of WWE people will come over? Absolutely. But it’s not on the same night. They [fans] can have both and decide what they like. I’d like to see them just go head to head. And the only reason I say that, only because people can flick [channels] and make their own decisions. It will make WWE so much tighter. Because how good did they get when [WCW was] kicking their ass? And [WWE] never saw that coming. In the beginning, it was back and forth and then we started kicking their ass. And then their writing started, and they were so lucky to have Stone Cold Steve Austin, and later have Rock come in on top of that. And then the whole DX thing? It made them.”

