The Diamond Mine Debuts and Attacks Kushida On WWE NXT

The Diamond Mine has officially opened, revealing themselves with an attack on Kushida to close out this week’s WWE NXT. At the end of tonight’s show, Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly were brawling following O’Reilly’s win over Kushida in the main event. As that chaos reigned on the outside, the trio of Roderick Strong, Hideki Suzuki, and Tyler Rust crept into the ring. Strong attacked Kushida and revealed himself, after which the three wiped out the Cruiserweight Champion.

Malcolm Bivens then joined the three in the ring and revealed that they were the Diamond Mine, standing over Kushida to end the show. This marks Strong’s first appearance since he “resigned” from NXT back in April. Rust was last seen on NXT with Malcolm Bivens in February.