The Diamond Mine Reportedly Planned For Months, Other Members Were Discussed

The Diamond Mine made its debut finally on this week’s NXT, but the plans for the stable started much earlier according to a new report. The stable was revealed to be Roderick Strong, Hideki Suzuki, and Tyler Rust with Malcolm Bivens as their manager, attacking Kushida. According to Fightful Select, the stable is part of NXT increasing their focus on the Cruiserweight division, which Kushida serves as champion of.

The group was reportedly in the works for months, since “well before” Strong resigned in storyline from NXT. Plans were originally on the table to debut the group much sooner, but it was bumped back several times so that the debut could take center stage on an NXT episode. As has been noted, Tessa Blanchard and Parker Boudreaux were never planned to be part of the group despite fan speculation to the contrary, though other members for the group were talked about.