Various News: Dick Slater Passes Away, Photo of Chelsea Green at NXT Tapings, Aiden English Posts Pic of Shoulder Bruise After Rusev

– According to posts from the NWA & Les Thatcher, former Mid-South, Mid-Atlantic, the WWF and WCW star Dick Slater has passed away at age 67. More details as they become available…

tttps://twitter.com/LesThatcher/status/1052892030123302913

The National Wrestling Alliance sends its deepest sympathies and condolences to the family, friends and fans of Dick Slater. As tough as they come. A decorated champion of the @NWA across every territory he wrestled including being United States, Mid-Atlantic and TV champion. pic.twitter.com/dqHlLqnOJx — NWA (@nwa) October 18, 2018

WWE is saddened to learn that Dick Slater has passed away at age 67. https://t.co/zvRT5XdURh — WWE (@WWE) October 18, 2018

– There have been reports that Chelsea Green has signed with WWE, while some say that was only at the Performance Center to train. Deonna Purrazzo posted the following, showing that Green was last night’s NXT TV tapings…

– Aiden English posted the following photo from after Rusev’s attack onSmackdown…