wrestling / News

Various News: Dick Slater Passes Away, Photo of Chelsea Green at NXT Tapings, Aiden English Posts Pic of Shoulder Bruise After Rusev

October 18, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Dick Slater

– According to posts from the NWA & Les Thatcher, former Mid-South, Mid-Atlantic, the WWF and WCW star Dick Slater has passed away at age 67. More details as they become available…
tttps://twitter.com/LesThatcher/status/1052892030123302913

– There have been reports that Chelsea Green has signed with WWE, while some say that was only at the Performance Center to train. Deonna Purrazzo posted the following, showing that Green was last night’s NXT TV tapings…

This wasn’t planned…. 🔥

– Aiden English posted the following photo from after Rusev’s attack onSmackdown…

Time moves on. Wounds heal. But I’ll NEVER forget…

Larry Csonka
