Difference In Ticket Sales For AEW and NXT Events In Florida, Note On Fans Who Attended Recent Dynamite & All Out

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that according to a fan that attends both NXT and AEW, NXT’s prices for their shows at Full Sail are significantly cheaper than AEW. Before the pandemic, NXT was able to sell out 400 seats every other week because tickets were $10 to $20. AEW meanwhile, have tickets ranging from $40 to $60.

The last two tapings for AEW on September 2 and 9 didn’t sell out (the September 9 show only had 300 fans), even with only 500-750 tickets on sale. Of course there are extenuating circumstances for that in the COVID-19 pandemic. This is also a normal price range for shows and cheaper than road shows for either company. AEW also ran three shows (with All Out priced higher) over eight days in the same building.

The live crowd for the first Dynamite back, as well as All Out, were said to have a “high percentage” of NXT regulars.