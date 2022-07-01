wrestling / News
Digital Media Championship Bout Added To Impact Against All Odds
June 30, 2022 | Posted by
Rich Swann will defend his Impact Digital Media Championship at Against All Odds. Thursday night’s episode of Before the Impact saw Brian Myers attack Swann and demand a rematch for the title, which he lost to Swann at Slammiversary, on Friday’s PPV.
Later on, it was confirmed that Swann will defend the title against Swann in a Dot Combat Match. We’ll have an updated lineup for the Impact! Plus show following tonight’s Impact Wrestling.
