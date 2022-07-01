Digital Media Championship Bout Added To Impact Against All Odds

Rich Swann will defend his Impact Digital Media Championship at Against All Odds. Thursday night’s episode of Before the Impact saw Brian Myers attack Swann and demand a rematch for the title, which he lost to Swann at Slammiversary, on Friday’s PPV.

Later on, it was confirmed that Swann will defend the title against Swann in a Dot Combat Match. We’ll have an updated lineup for the Impact! Plus show following tonight’s Impact Wrestling.