Digital Media Championship Changes Hands on Impact Wrestling
We have a new Impact Digital Media Champion following the opening match on this week’s Impact Wrestling. Joe Hendry defeated Brian Myers to win the title on tonight’s show.
The win marks Hendry’s first Impact Wrestling championship and ends Hendry’s title reign at 113 days. Myers defeated Rich Swann for the title at Against All Odds on July 1st.
.@joehendry just dropped @Myers_Wrestling on his face with the TRUST FALL! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/6aBE2hcWDd
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) November 11, 2022
.@HEATHXXII and @Rhyno313 took @TheMattCardona out of the equation!#IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/SlykTwHDlX
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) November 11, 2022
.@joehendry is the NEW Digital Media Champion!#IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/xzQDVmAHG4
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) November 11, 2022
