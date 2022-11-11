wrestling / News

Digital Media Championship Changes Hands on Impact Wrestling

November 10, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Wrestling Joe Hendry Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

We have a new Impact Digital Media Champion following the opening match on this week’s Impact Wrestling. Joe Hendry defeated Brian Myers to win the title on tonight’s show.

The win marks Hendry’s first Impact Wrestling championship and ends Hendry’s title reign at 113 days. Myers defeated Rich Swann for the title at Against All Odds on July 1st.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Impact Wrestling, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading