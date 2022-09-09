wrestling / News
Digital Media Title Ladder Match Announced For Impact Wrestling In Two Weeks
September 8, 2022 | Posted by
Brian Myers will defend the Digital Media Championship in a Ladder Match on Impact Wrestling in a couple of weeks. On tonight’s show, it was announced that Myers will defend his championship against Bhupinder Gujjar under the ladder match stipulation on the September 22nd episode of Impact.
The match is the first announced for the show, which is the final episode before Victory Road on September 23rd.
.@ScottDAmore has made it OFFICIAL! @Myers_Wrestling vs @bhupindergujj4r goes down in TWO WEEKS in a LADDER MATCH for the IMPACT Digital Media Championship! pic.twitter.com/FHLen6KDZ2
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 9, 2022
