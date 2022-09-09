wrestling / News

Digital Media Title Ladder Match Announced For Impact Wrestling In Two Weeks

September 8, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Wrestling Logo, AEW, Charlie Haas Impact Credit: Impact Wrestling

Brian Myers will defend the Digital Media Championship in a Ladder Match on Impact Wrestling in a couple of weeks. On tonight’s show, it was announced that Myers will defend his championship against Bhupinder Gujjar under the ladder match stipulation on the September 22nd episode of Impact.

The match is the first announced for the show, which is the final episode before Victory Road on September 23rd.

