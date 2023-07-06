Digital Media Title Match Set For Impact Slammiversary

Impact Wrestling has announced a digital media title match for Slammiversary next weekend, as Joe Hendry defends against Kenny King. The event happens on July 15 at St Clair College in Windsor, ON. This match will be part of the Countdown to Slammiversary pre-show. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Impact World Championship: Alex Shelley (c) vs. Nick Aldis

* Impact Knockouts Championship: Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Trinity

* Impact World Tag Team Championship: ABC (c) vs. Brian Myers & Moose vs. Rich Swann & Sami Callihan vs. Subculture

* Impact World Knockouts Tag Team Championship: The Coven (c) vs. Killer Kelly & Masha Slamovich

* Impact X Division Championship: Chris Sabin (c) vs. Lio Rush

* Ultimate X: Mike Bailey vs. Jonathan Gresham vs. Kushida vs. Kevin Knight vs. Angels

* Special Guest Enforcer Darren McCarty: PCO & Scott D’Amore vs. Bully Ray & Steve Maclin

* Impact Digital Media Championship: Joe Hendry (c) vs. Kenny King