wrestling / News
Digital Media Title Match & More Set For This Week’s Impact Wrestling
September 27, 2022 | Posted by
Impact Wrestling has an updated card for this week’s show, including a Digital Media Championship match. Impact announced that Bryan Myers will defend the title against Crazzy Steve on this week’s show, while Honor No More will celebrate their win at Victory Road.
You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which airs Thursday on AXS TV:
* Impact Digital Media Championship Match: Brian Myers vs. Crazzy Steve
* Monster’s Ball Match: Masha Slamovich vs. Allie Katch
* Delirious vs. Black Taurus
* Chris Bey and Ace Austin vs. Laredo Kid and Trey Miguel
* Honor No More’s Victory Road Victory Celebration
