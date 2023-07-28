wrestling / News

Digital Media Title Match Announced For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling

July 27, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Wrestling 8-3-23 Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Kenny King will defend the Impact Digital Media Championship on next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. Tonight’s episode saw Santino Marella book a title defense in which King will face both Yuya Uemura and Joe Hendry.

Impact airs next week on AXS TV and Impact! Insider on YouTube.

