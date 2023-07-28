wrestling / News
Digital Media Title Match Announced For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling
July 27, 2023 | Posted by
Kenny King will defend the Impact Digital Media Championship on next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. Tonight’s episode saw Santino Marella book a title defense in which King will face both Yuya Uemura and Joe Hendry.
Impact airs next week on AXS TV and Impact! Insider on YouTube.
.@milanmiracle has made @KennyKingPb2 vs. @joehendry vs. @Im_YuyaUemura in a three-way for the Digital Media Championship NEXT WEEK! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/1Taxy1AMTL
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 28, 2023
