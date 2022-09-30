wrestling / News

Digital Media Title Open Challenge Set For Impact Bound For Glory Countdown Show

September 29, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
An open challenge for the Digital Media Championship is set for the Impact Bound For Glory Countdown show. On tonight’s episode of Impact, Bryan Myers defeated Crazzy Steve to defend his title and announced that he’s putting the title on the line in an open challenge at the October 7th PPV.

