Digital Media Title Open Challenge Set For Impact Bound For Glory Countdown Show
September 29, 2022 | Posted by
An open challenge for the Digital Media Championship is set for the Impact Bound For Glory Countdown show. On tonight’s episode of Impact, Bryan Myers defeated Crazzy Steve to defend his title and announced that he’s putting the title on the line in an open challenge at the October 7th PPV.
We’ll have an updated lineup for the PPV after tonight’s episode.
Roster Cut!@Myers_Wrestling#IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/QEMVsP5Tyw
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 30, 2022
A @Myers_Wrestling Open Challenge for the Digital Media Championship goes down at #BoundForGlory!
Be there LIVE: https://t.co/gTsZcqIHAp#IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/8Z3hdiK5RO
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 30, 2022
