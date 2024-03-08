wrestling / News

Digital Media Title Match At TNA Sacrifice Changed Due to Travel Issues

March 8, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Travel issues have forced a change to one of the matches for tonight’s TNA Sacrifice. TNA announced on Friday that Laredo Kid will not be able to compete against Crazzy Steve for the TNA Digital Media Championship due to said issues. In his place, Joe Hendry will challenge Steve for the title.

TNA Sacrifice airs tonight live on TNA+.

