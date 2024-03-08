wrestling / News
Digital Media Title Match At TNA Sacrifice Changed Due to Travel Issues
March 8, 2024 | Posted by
Travel issues have forced a change to one of the matches for tonight’s TNA Sacrifice. TNA announced on Friday that Laredo Kid will not be able to compete against Crazzy Steve for the TNA Digital Media Championship due to said issues. In his place, Joe Hendry will challenge Steve for the title.
TNA Sacrifice airs tonight live on TNA+.
BREAKING: @Laredokidpro1 is unable to compete at #Sacrifice due to travel issues. He was meant to challenge @steveofcrazzy for the Digital Media Championship on #CountdownToSacrifice, however @milanmiracle has put the longest reigning Digital Media Champion, @joehendry, in his… pic.twitter.com/MlZzgWKk6d
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) March 8, 2024