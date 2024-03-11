Dijak On His Asylum Match With Joe Gacy: ‘Pro Wrestling Is A Variety Show’

Dijak’s Asylum match with Joe Gacy at NXT Roadblock had some silly moments, and Dijak took to social media to comment about it earning some praise. The two faced off in the match on last week’s special themed episode of NXT that included the use of duct tape and more, with Dijak picking up the win. He posted to Twitter on Sunday to share a post from a fan who talked about how they liked that it didn’t take itself too seriously.

Dijak commented:

“Pro wrestling is a variety show and I love every variety. Everyone’s preferences should be respected and served. I love having serious matches, funny matches, weapons matches, all matches. Don’t let other people tell you something you liked was stupid. I’m glad you enjoyed it!”