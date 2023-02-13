Dijak Auctioning NXT Vengeance Day Gear To Raise Money For Jay Briscoe’s Family

Dijak is raising money for the family of the late Jay Briscoe by auctioning off his ring gear from NXT Vengeance Day. The NXT star posted to Twitter on Friday to announce that he was auctioning his ring gear from last weekend’s PPV off, with the money going to Briscoe’s family following his passing last month.

Dijak wrote:

At Vengeance Day I was very proud to honor the legacy of my friend Jay Briscoe. I am auctioning my ring worn jacket to raise money for his family. Visit https://m.facebook.com/groups/ManiaClub/permalink/3471820816428149/?mibextid=Nif5oz

for more details or submit a bid to [email protected] Silent auction ends 2/14 @ 10pm EST.

You can see the auction details here.