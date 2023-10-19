Dijak Denies Attacking Trick Williams, Wishes He Had Thought Of It First

Dijak says he isn’t the one who attacked Trick Williams backstage on WWE NXT, though he wishes he had thought of it. Tuesday’s show saw Williams get attacked backstage by a unknown assailant, taking him out of the Fatal Four-Way to determine the Ilja Dragunov’s opponent for his NXT Championship defense at Halloween Havoc night two. Carmelo Hayes, Baron Corbin, and Dijak were the other competitors in the match, which was ultimately won by Hayes.

Dijak has a history of attacking people backstage in NXT, and he took to Twitter to alleviate some of the suspicion around him. He wrote:

“I’ve jumped the following people multiple times: Wes Lee, Stacks, Tony D’Angelo, Ilja Dragunov, & Eddy Thorpe. Every single time I make sure it’s on camera because I have nothing to hide. Do I care that Trick got jumped? Nope, I was thrilled. Just wish I thought of it first.”