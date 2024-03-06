wrestling / News

Dijak Says He’s Grateful For Second Chance After ‘Waiting To Be Fired’ As T-Bar

March 6, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE NXT Dijak Joe Gacy Image Credit: WWE

In a post on Twitter, Dijak commented on his current run in NXT and said he was grateful to have a second chance after an unsuccessful main roster stint as T-Bar.

He wrote: “People who tell me I shouldn’t do a moonsault off the top of a cage have never been T-Bar barely treading water on Main Event & tearfully staring at my phone waiting to be fired. I don’t take a second of this for granted and I’m eternally grateful to @ShawnMichaels & @TripleH.

