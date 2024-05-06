Dijak Recalls Important Conversation He Had With CM Punk

Dijak met CM Punk around three or four months ago and he said the two had what he considers the most important conversation of his career. In an interview with WWE Die Woche (via Fightful), Dijak commented on what he spoke to Punk about and why he felt it helped him.

He said: “The most influential discussion I’ve ever had in pro wrestling took place four months ago, or maybe three months ago, and it happened with CM Punk of all people. It was just that random week when he came back and he came to NXT and I met him for the first time, then he came to TV the following week. The way TV was structured that week, I think it was TV on Tuesday and it was pre-taped and then the next day was to air the following week. So the Tuesday [taping] was to set up the Wednesday [taping], and the Wednesday was the underground match, me and Eddy Thorpe had this underground match where there’s no ropes and all this stuff. People probably remember the underground match, but they probably don’t remember the setup match the week we had before which was just a quick thing where me and Eddy had a regular match. He threw me into the steps and you couldn’t see it very well on TV but I started gushing blood. I was kind of trying to hide it because I was afraid that if there was too much blood, people would’ve came out and stopped the match. The match was so short, but it had a purpose because the purpose was to drive him into the buckle and the buckle is gonna snap and break. Break the ropes, oh the ropes can’t contain them, they need to have a match with no ropes. That was basically the story.“