wrestling / News
Dijak Proposes Ladder Match With Dominik Mysterio For Their First Name
Dijak has been mononymous for a while now, but he used to go by Dominik and has suggested a battle with Dominik Mysterio for the rights to the name. Dijak worked as Dominik Dijakovic during his first run in NXT before going up to the main roster as T-Bar in RETRIBUTION, and since he returned to NXT he has been known simply as Dijak. With Dirty Dom working in NXT as the North American Champion as of late, a fan suggested that Dijak be the guy to dethrone Mysterio and Dijak replied:
“We could also make it the second ever Custody of Dominik Ladder Match, but this time it’s a battle for the name not him as a child.”
We could also make it the second ever Custody of Dominik Ladder Match, but this time it’s a battle for the name not him as a child. https://t.co/YjeZWJ65Od
— DIJAK (@DijakWWE) August 14, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Arn Anderson Praises Barry Windham, Recalls His WCW World Title Win
- Booker T Says His Contract Is Coming Up Soon, Talks Judgment Day Boosting NXT’s Ratings
- Update On El Hijo Del Vikingo After Collapsing Backstage At TripleMania XXXI
- Details on CM Punk’s Post-Collision Promo On Hangman Page, Comments Weren’t Planned