Dijak Praises Eddy Thorpe, Says He Belongs In Main Events

Dijak is a believer in his old rival Eddy Thorpe, saying the NXT star “belongs in main events.” As reported earlier, Thorpe has been out of action as of late after suffering a hip injury against Dijak in an NXT Underground in December. Dijak posted to Twitter to comment on Thorpe’s absence and praised his former enemy.

Dijak wrote:

“This man @EddyThorpe_WWE is destined to be a champion. He belongs in main events, plain and simple. Looking forward to his return.”