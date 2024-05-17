wrestling / News
Dijak Praises Eddy Thorpe, Says He Belongs In Main Events
May 16, 2024 | Posted by
Dijak is a believer in his old rival Eddy Thorpe, saying the NXT star “belongs in main events.” As reported earlier, Thorpe has been out of action as of late after suffering a hip injury against Dijak in an NXT Underground in December. Dijak posted to Twitter to comment on Thorpe’s absence and praised his former enemy.
Dijak wrote:
“This man @EddyThorpe_WWE is destined to be a champion. He belongs in main events, plain and simple. Looking forward to his return.”
This man @EddyThorpe_WWE is destined to be a champion. He belongs in main events, plain and simple. Looking forward to his return. https://t.co/S43L6qo448
— DIJAK (@DijakWWE) May 16, 2024
