– During last night’s edition of WWE NXT TV, a mysterious NXT Anonymous video played showing Trick Williams speaking to Carmelo Hayes on October 17. This is the same night that Williams was mysteriously attacked. Iron Survivor Challenge competitor Dijak has since commented on the video’s release.

Dijak wrote last night on social media, “Bro told Trick to take me out, but then realized that shit wasn’t happening so he took Trick’s ass out instead lmaooo”

At this weekend’s WWE NXT Deadline, Dijak will be competing in the Iron Survivor Challenge against Trick Williams, Josh Briggs, Bron Breakker, and Tyler Bate. The event is slated for Saturday, December 9 at the Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.