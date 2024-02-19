wrestling / News
Dijak Says Ricochet Is The Best High Flyer In History, Matt Sydal Agrees
In a post on Twitter, Dijak had high praise for fellow WWE star Ricochet, calling him the best high-flying wrestler ever.
He wrote: “I’m just gonna throw this out there because it’s been on my mind lately for whatever reason. In my opinion, @KingRicochet is literally the best high flyer in history. He’s one of the greatest in-ring talents I’ve ever seen or wrestled.”
AEW’s Matt Sydal, who is no stranger to diving through the air, agreed. Ricochet thanked them both, and fans, for the praise.
I’m just gonna throw this out there because it’s been on my mind lately for whatever reason. In my opinion, @KingRicochet is literally the best high flyer in history. He’s one of the greatest in ring talents I’ve ever seen or wrestled.
— DIJAK (@DijakWWE) February 18, 2024
Agreed!
— Matt Sydal (@MattSydal) February 18, 2024
Thank you guys so much. That is truly an honor 🙏🏽
— Ricochet (@KingRicochet) February 18, 2024
