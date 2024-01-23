wrestling / News
Dijak Says He Doesn’t Care About Wrestling Kazuchika Okada
– WWE NXT Superstar Dijak has commented on rumors of Japanese wrestling star Kazuchika Okada leaving NJPW. While it’s unknown where Okada will end up, Dijak said he doesn’t care about wrestling the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion unless he holds the NXT Title.
Dijak wrote, “I don’t give the slightest s*** about wrestling Okada unless he’s the NXT Champion so you can take your fantasy booking nonsense and go F yourself with it.”
Okada’s NJPW contract expires at the end of the month. He’ll still be finishing up his NJPW commitment with a few shows next month.
I don’t give the slightest shit about wrestling Okada unless he’s the NXT Champion so you can take your fantasy booking nonsense and go F yourself with it.
— DIJAK (@DijakWWE) January 23, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Arn Anderson On His First Impression Of Hulk Hogan, Hogan Looking Different When He Joined WCW
- Samoa Joe Shares Story About John Cena Cutting Freestyle Raps During Road Trips
- More Backstage Details on Kevin Dunn Leaving WWE, His Relationship With Triple H & Others
- Update on Wrestlemania Plans For Seth Rollins after Recent Injury (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)