Dijak Says He Doesn’t Care About Wrestling Kazuchika Okada

– WWE NXT Superstar Dijak has commented on rumors of Japanese wrestling star Kazuchika Okada leaving NJPW. While it’s unknown where Okada will end up, Dijak said he doesn’t care about wrestling the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion unless he holds the NXT Title.

Dijak wrote, “I don’t give the slightest s*** about wrestling Okada unless he’s the NXT Champion so you can take your fantasy booking nonsense and go F yourself with it.”

Okada’s NJPW contract expires at the end of the month. He’ll still be finishing up his NJPW commitment with a few shows next month.