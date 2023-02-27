wrestling / News
Dijak Says Locker Room Popped When The Miz Became WWE Champion In 2021
In a post on Twitter, Dijak spoke about The Miz winning the WWE title in 2021 and said the locker room popped when it happened.
He wrote: “Two years ago it was the middle of the pandemic, and it was the end of the night so there was probably only 15-20 of us left, but let me tell you the entire locker room was watching the monitor when @mikethemiz won the WWE Title and we all popped huge. From outcast to leader.”
Two years ago it was the middle of the pandemic, and it was the end of the night so there was probably only 15-20 of us left, but let me tell you the entire locker room was watching the monitor when @mikethemiz won the WWE Title and we all popped huge. From outcast to leader. https://t.co/tk7cGkaqKJ
— DIJAK (@DijakWWE) February 27, 2023
