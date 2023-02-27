Dijak Says Locker Room Popped When The Miz Became WWE Champion In 2021

In a post on Twitter, Dijak spoke about The Miz winning the WWE title in 2021 and said the locker room popped when it happened.

He wrote: “Two years ago it was the middle of the pandemic, and it was the end of the night so there was probably only 15-20 of us left, but let me tell you the entire locker room was watching the monitor when @mikethemiz won the WWE Title and we all popped huge. From outcast to leader.”