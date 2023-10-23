Dijak Says He’s Had The Most Fulfilling Year Of His Career In NXT

Dijak made his return to WWE NXT last year, and he says this has been the best 12 months of his whole career. The WWE star made his NXT return last November and since then has been in a number of big feuds on the brand. Ahead of this week’s NXT Halloween Havoc night one, Dijak posted to his Twitter account to write:

“It’s been one year since we officially began what has turned out to be the most fulfilling year of my entire career. I am forever grateful to @ShawnMichaels, @TripleH, and everybody in @WWENXT for helping us bring this vision to life. Thanks everyone, we are just getting started.”