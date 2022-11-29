Dijak Set for In-Ring Return on Tonight’s WWE NXT

– WWE.com has announced that Dijak will be making his in-ring return on tonight’s edition of NXT. Dijak returned to NXT last week, attacking North American Champion Wes Lee. Here’s the full announcement and updated lineup:

Dijak set for first in-ring action since NXT return

