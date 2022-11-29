wrestling / News
Dijak Set for In-Ring Return on Tonight’s WWE NXT
– WWE.com has announced that Dijak will be making his in-ring return on tonight’s edition of NXT. Dijak returned to NXT last week, attacking North American Champion Wes Lee. Here’s the full announcement and updated lineup:
Dijak set for first in-ring action since NXT return
Dijak makes his shocking return and immediately makes his presence felt. Catch WWE action on Peacock, WWE Network, FOX, USA Network, Sony India and more. #WWENXT
After his stunning return last week that saw him lay out the NXT North American Champion Wes Lee, Dijak returns to an NXT ring for the first time in years.
Who will be brave enough to take on Dijak when he steps back into the squared circle? Tune in to NXT on USA on Tuesday 8/7 C to find out!
* Dijak makes WWE NXT in-ring return
* Indi Hartwell vs. Roxanne Perez
* Toxic Attraction vs. Kayden, Katana & Nikkita
* Fallon Henley vs. Kiana James
* Shawn Michaels reveals the participants in the Iron Survivor Challengers for NXT Deadline (w/ appearances by Molly Holly, Road Dogg, Alundra Blayze, and X-Pac)
