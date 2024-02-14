Dijak Says He’ll Throw Joe Gacy In a River For 10,000 Likes

Dijak has Joe Gacy in his control after kidnapping him on NXT, and he posted on social media to let fans decide what happens to Gacy. Dijak attacked Gacy on last night’s show after Gacy lost a match to Carmelo Hayes. Dijak, who has been plagued by Gacy in recent weeks, tied Gacy into a straitjacket and dragged him off to end the segment. Dijak posted to his Twitter account to write:

“If this post gets ten thousand likes I will #ThrowJoeGacyInARiver. It’s a race to 10k.”

It looks like Gacy is going in the water, because as of this writing the tweet has approximately 15,000 likes after nine hours.