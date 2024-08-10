Dijak vs. Mike Santana Set For HOG Chicago Next Month

House of Glory has announced a match between Dijak and Mike Santana for HOG Chicago next month. The event takes place at Logan Square Auditorium on September 5.

HOG Heavyweight Championship Match signed for Chicago Debut on September 5th!

House of Glory officials have announced a HUGE Heavyweight Championship match for the company’s Chicago debut on Thursday September 5th live from the Logan Square Auditorium.

HOG Heavyweight Champion Mike Santana will defend against former WWE Star Donovan Dijak!

The event will air live on Triller TV/ Fite+

Santana is making his eighth title defense after most recently defeating TNA star Steve Maclin at High Intensity in a NYC Street fight. After defeating Josh Alexander, Amazing Red, Penta El Zero M, Psycho Clown, Matt Riddle, and JT Dunn can he make it seven in a row successfully?

Dijak makes his House of Glory debut on September 5th. The former WWE star is looking to become champion right away when he enters HOG. Can his height and athleticism lead him to victory? Find out on September 5th!

Tickets are available now at HOGWrestling.net

Also announced so far;

HOG Crown Jewel Champion ZIlla Fatu

Mustafa Ali

HOG Women’s Champion Megan Bayne defends against Kylie Rae

Mane Event (Midas Black & Jay Lyon)

NWA Star Joe Alonzo

And more to be announced in the coming weeks! Stay tuned to HOG social media channels for future announcements.