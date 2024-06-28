Dijak Reveals Whether He Would Listen To a Last-Minute Offer From WWE

Dijak’s WWE contract expires tomorrow, and he says he’s not too interested in any potential last minute offer. As noted, the Raw roster member announced on Thursday that his contract is expiring on Friday and he appeared on Mace and Mansoor’s Twitch channel tonight where he weighed in on a hypothetical last-minute deal to keep him. You can see highlights below, per Fightful:

ON if he’d be willing to stay if he was offered a deal: “I guess if they wanted to make me an offer right now, they could. At this point, I’m not terribly interested in listening to it, just by the nature of a WWE contract. They can hire you and release you for no reason. They could pull a fast one on me. ‘You’re re-hired. Just kidding. You’re fired.'”

On if he would go back if he got a WWE Speed Championship run: “No. [laugh] If they came to me with some massive number or some promises or something like that. At this point, I would consider getting it in writing.”