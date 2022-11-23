Dijak Makes Official WWE NXT Return, Attacks Wes Lee

Dijak is officially back in WWE NXT, making his return at the end of tonight’s show to lay out Wes Lee. This week’s episode saw Lee retain his NXT North American Championship against Carmelo Hayes in the main event. After the match, the former T-Bar and Dominic Dijakovic distracted Lee by having a set of jail bars appear over Lee’s TitanTron visuals. Lee turned around to see Dijak, who grabbed him and laid him out.

Dijak’s return to the brand has been teased in vignettes over the past several weeks in which he promised to deliver his own brand of justice. You can see a clip of his appearance below: