Dijak’s WWE Contract Reportedly Up In June

Dijak’s WWE contract is set to expire this summer, according to a new report. Fightful Select reports that the NXT star’s deal is up in June of 2024.

Dijak returned to NXT in late 2022, dumping his RETRIBUTION character of T-BAR and feuding with the likes of Wes Lee, Ilja Dragunov, Eddy Thorpe and most recently Joe Gacy, who he defeated in a No DQ match at NXT Vengeance Day. Dijak is one of a number of WWE talent deals set to expire for WWE this year, with the company having signed several people to new five-year deals back in 2019 after AEW was launched.