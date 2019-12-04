WWE News: Dio Maddin Wants to Retire Brock Lesnar, Synopsis For Next Week’s Total Divas, This Week’s Episode of The Bump

– As we previously reported, Dio Maddin has been permanently removed from the RAW announced team as he will go back to the WWE Performance Center to train as an in-ring talent. Maddin was written off the show last month when he was attacked by Brock Lesnar.

In a post on Twitter, Maddin said that he would like to be the one to retire Lesnar. He wrote:

Matt Riddle moved on to Goldberg so I’ll retire Brock. — DIO (@GREATBLACKOTAKU) December 4, 2019

– Here’s a synopsis for next week’s Total Divas: “On the Total Divas season finale, tensions continue to run high when Sonya bails on everything Natalya had planned for their girls’ trip, including fun surf lessons that end up going terribly wrong, sending Natalya, Liv Morgan and Sonya’s girlfriend to the emergency room. Nia is terrified as she heads into surgery, not knowing the outcome of her future at the WWE. Meanwhile, the Bellas have another surprise up their sleeves, Carmella reveals big news about her relationship with Corey Graves and Trinity finally shows up to join in on the fun. After getting her broken hand repaired, Ronda is surprised when Natalya throws her a party to celebrate her epic run in the WWE, leaving one question in everyone’s mind: What’s next for the Women’s Division?”

– This week’s episode of The Bump is now online: